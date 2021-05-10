NORTHFIELD — The search is ongoing for a Northfield teenager accused of trying to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, also had been facing an aggravated assault charge from a separate incident last year where he was accused of pointing a gun at someone. That case appears to have gone to family court and is now confidential.
Cherkasov has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with two felony counts of attempted murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief.
If convicted, Cherkasov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Once arrested, he is to be held without bail prior to arraignment.
According to court records, on March 20 Cherkasov got into an argument with his girlfriend and she called a friend to pick her up. Police said when the girlfriend got into the vehicle, Cherkasov drove into the passenger side, nearly hitting her and bending the car’s door.
Police said Cherkasov drove the friend’s vehicle off the road and the two victims were able to jump out of the car before Cherkasov pushed the vehicle over an embankment. Police said the vehicle was found 40 to 50 feet down the bank.
On March 31, Police Chief John Helfant said finding Cherkasov is his department's “top priority and will remain so until he is apprehended.” Helfant said in an email Monday police in Northfield continue to work with other law enforcement agencies in attempting to locate Cherkasov and he didn't have any update to share on the case.
According to court records, Cherkasov used his mother's vehicle in the incident. Police said they spoke with his mother, Jennifer Canfield, 59, over the phone, but couldn’t get her to meet for an interview. Police said she initially told investigators she would bring Cherkasov to the police department, but later reported she had spoken to an attorney and wouldn’t be bringing him in.
In an interview Monday, Washington County State' Attorney Rory Thibault said police in Northfield have been actively working the case with his office and other agencies. Thibault said his office has been helping the department identify “some of the digital breadcrumbs that would suggest (Cherkasov's) current whereabouts.”
He said he didn't want to get into specifics about the search because it is still ongoing. He declined to comment on whether Cherkasov is still believed to be in Vermont or if Canfield would be facing criminal charges for her involvement.
Last year, Cherkasov was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he pointed a gun at a neighbor who told him to slow down.
Police said the victim reported seeing Cherkasov speeding up Turkey Hill Road in April 2020. The victim told police he followed Cherkasov to his residence and told Cherkasov to slow down.
Police said Cherkasov then went to his vehicle, got a gun and pointed it at the victim. The victim then left the scene and called police.
It's unclear what happened to that case, but it appears to have been moved from criminal court to family court with Cherkasov treated as a youthful offender. Thibault said his office didn't dismiss the case, but wouldn't comment further. Under state law, youthful offender cases are confidential.
