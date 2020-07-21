MARSHFIELD – Vermont State Police say speed and defective equipment may have caused a propane tanker to end up in the Winooski River in Marshfield on Monday morning.
Police said Travis Gault, 25, of Woodstock, was driving a tractor-trailer east on Route 2, when he lost control and crashed. The crash occurred at a corner near Onion River Road and police said the trailer, a propane tanker, disconnected from the truck and ended up in the water. The tanker was filled with about 12,500 gallons of propane.
Several fire departments and other agencies responded to the crash, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Agency of Transportation, Green Mountain Power and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles. The state’s HAZMAT team was called in as well.
Police said the tanker had minimal environmental impact and was quickly stabilized in the river. Gault was not injured.
Police said crews worked to empty the trailer and whatever propane was left over was burned off so it would not contaminate the environment.
The crash took out a utility pole. Kristin Kelly, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said officials asked the utility to cut electricity to that area for about nine hours so that crews could safely work on getting the trailer out of the river. Kelly said the outage affected 577 customers.
She said officials asked the utility to again cut power again Tuesday with crews still working on retrieving the tanker. This time for about two hours from around 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Crews were working on getting the trailer out with a crane and police said traffic on Route 2 was reduced to one lane. Police said Tuesday afternoon traffic had been re-opened to two lanes, but emergency responders were still on-scene working on the situation.
At this time it’s unclear when or how the tanker will be removed from the waterway.
