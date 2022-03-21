BARRE TOWN — Police say a Barre Town woman may have been struck and killed by a silver vehicle earlier this month.
On March 10, police received a report stating a female was in the roadway on Websterville Road, between Church Street and Teja Road. Police said the woman was identified as Brandi Klassen, 36.
Klassen was wearing jeans and a camouflage jacket at the time and police said the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m.
Police said Klassen was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Evidence at the scene showed she may have been hit by a passing vehicle, according to police.
Police are looking for the identity of the driver of a silver vehicle with LED headlights that was seen in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle may have damage to its front end.
Police also are looking for Klassen's cellphone, which was not found at the scene, but investigators believe she had it on her at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Chief William Dodge or Cpl. Benjamin Hammond at 802-479-0509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.