BERLIN — Police say a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy hit a vehicle with his cruiser at the Berlin Mall and left the scene.
Police said, George Hotchkiss, 74, struck a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday and left. Hotchkiss was later located by police and cited for leaving the scene of a crash, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.