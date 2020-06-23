MIDDLESEX – Vermont State Police are asking the public to help identify the body of a woman found in the Winooski River Friday.
Police said two people reported seeing a body in the river in Middlesex Friday evening. The body wasn't removed until the next day due to the difficult location the body was in. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy and for identification.
Police said Tuesday the woman was 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighed 206 lbs. and was between 30 and 50 years old. She had tattoos of the names “Sue” and “Patty” on her left forearm, along with other tattoos on her body including a red and blue butterfly, a pink and yellow five-petal flower on her right foot with leaves going up her ankle, and two roses on her right wrist. She was wearing a large ring on her right index finger with a carved face and headdress.
Police do not believe the woman is someone who has previously been reported missing.
The cause of death has not been determined and police are looking at dental records and DNA in an attempt to identify her.
Police said it's unclear how long the woman had been dead before her body was discovered.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.
