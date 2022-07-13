NORTHFIELD — Police are looking for information about an armed robbery they say took place Tuesday at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield.
Police said someone armed with a gun went into the store shortly after 10:30 p.m. and demanded cash. The clerk gave the robber cash and was ordered to the ground, according to police. Police said the suspect then left.
According to grainy surveillance footage from the store, the robber was wearing dark clothing and appeared to have something covering their face. The handgun appeared to have a long, black barrel, according to the photos.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Northfield police at 802-485-9181.
