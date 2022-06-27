MONTPELIER – Capitol Police are seeking the public's help in identifying whoever vandalized the State House.
Police said shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday an unknown person or persons broke seven windows across the front of the building and wrote, “IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE YOURE NOT EITHER” in dark spray paint on the front portico. The damage caused was estimated in excess of $25,000, according to police. This was done after hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled its decision on Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.
The State House was supposed to open Saturday to begin the summer tour schedule, but police said it would remain closed until Monday morning to facilitate repairs and clean up.
Police released a photo Sunday of a suspect who may have been involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Capitol Police at 802-828-2273 or on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vermontcapitolpolice and leave a message. Residents can also go to https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us to submit an anonymous tip online.
