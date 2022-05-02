MARSHFIELD — Police are seeking information on who might have stolen a horse.
On April 27, Vermont State Police responded to a residence along Route 2 reporting "Tango" had gone missing.
According to Trooper Jacob Fox, a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a surveillance camera that captured an unknown man and woman walking Tango toward John Fowler Road on April 23 around 2:30 p.m.
Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the individuals, and helping to locate Tango and return him safely to his owner.
Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191 or email Trooper Fox directly at Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov with any information. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
