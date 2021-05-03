BERLIN — Police are looking for a man who they say sped away from the Berlin Mall.
According to police, a suspicious male was reported in the mall parking lot Sunday. Police said the male was seen carrying a large knife and put on two masks, a ski mask and a facial covering. He was walking around a white Toyota Camry at the time.
Police located the vehicle with a license plate GPR729. An officer spoke to the driver who had blood on his right arm and appeared to have just used heroin. Police said a syringe was seen above the steering wheel.
The passenger appeared to have drugs in his lap when the officer first approached the car and the driver reported the passenger was a friend whom he was giving a ride, according to police.
Police said the driver gave an officer a false name and reported he had a large knife on him.
The driver was told to exit the vehicle, but instead he rolled up the windows and locked the doors, according to police.
Police said the driver then drove away at high speeds at a time when the mall parking lot was full of pedestrians.
The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle before the driver fled, according to police, and reported he and the driver had been staying at the Hilltop Inn and using drugs.
Police had not been able to located the driver as of Monday evening. He is expected to be charged with negligent operation and giving false information to law enforcement.
Police had initially misidentified the driver as a man with an active arrest warrant and told the public he was armed and dangerous. Police later said they had “since determined” it was not him and were still working on the driver’s identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.