NORTHFIELD — A 20-year-old man, who police say was recorded driving 105 mph down Berlin Pond Road Wednesday morning and then posted that video on Facebook, is now facing criminal charges and several traffic tickets.
Due to his age, the man is being treated as a “youthful offender” and his name was not disclosed by police who were advised of the video on Wednesday.
After reviewing the video, which was recorded shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chief John Helfant said police contacted the man and asked him to drop by the office.
Helfant said he did and admitted to driving more than 100 mph on gravel road with a posted speed limit of 35 mph earlier in the day.
Helfant said there wasn’t much point in denying it because the digital speedometer was visible in the video that was called to the department’s attention.
In addition to receiving several traffic tickets the man is expected to be charged with careless and negligent operation and excessive speed when he is arraigned as a youthful offender at the criminal courthouse in Barre.
