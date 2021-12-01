BERLIN — Police say the body of Thomas Morse, of East Montpelier, was found in a wooded area off Paine Turnpike North on Wednesday. Morse’s death is not considered suspicious.
Berlin Police received a call from an individual who was part of a search team looking for Morse who indicated they had located a dead body in the area of 160 Paine Turnpike North, near Shaw’s Supermarket.
Morse, 41, had been missing since Nov. 23.
His father, Burr Morse, posted a statement midday Wednesday. It reads: “I would just like to announce that Tom was found this morning. He is no longer with us. He was found in Berlin and I don’t believe he suffered greatly, except for his special problems in life. And he is no longer suffering. I would like to thank all the people who searched for him and expressed their concern. In particular the Berlin Police and others I won’t name now. Tom Morse is in a place now where there is no suffering.”
Morse went missing two days before Thanksgiving after checking himself out of the Central Vermont Medical Center.
Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand told The Times Argus this week Morse was receiving treatment at Central Vermont Medical Center and then made his way to the Berlin Mall on foot.
Burr Morse had stated his son went to the hospital because Thomas Morse was suffering from “hard, emotional times.”
Pontbriand said Morse bought some items at Walmart in the mall.
On Tuesday, according to an entry in an online journal for the dozens of searchers looking for Tom Morse, surveillance video from the Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center, located across the road from the plaza where Shaw’s is, showed Morse leaving the center and heading east toward the area behind Shaw’s.
A search party on Saturday morning convened at Morse Farm, with dozens of individuals splitting up to search the surrounding property and other remote areas around Central Vermont. Other searchers focused on the area around the Berlin Mall and vicinity.
In recent days, hundreds of community members joined forces in the search for Morse, who was co-owner at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks.
The 1999 U-32 High School graduate was a highly accomplished trumpet player who performed with a variety of musical groups in the area. Last July he helped organize the Maple Roots Music Festival on his family’s property.
Tributes to Thomas Morse and condolences to the Morse family filled social media feeds Wednesday afternoon.
Local singer/songwriter Sara Grace posted on Facebook: “RIP Thomas Morse. I have so loved making music with you and feel grateful to have shared many magical and moving moments with you. In my heart and mind, you are the best flugelhorn player to have ever graced Vermont.”
Morse’s body was sent to the State of Vermont Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.