BARRE – A Randolph man is accused of sexually abusing a girl on three occasions.
Peter Gentley, 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to three felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
If convicted, Gentley faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 19 police received a report from the Department for Children and Families stating a 17-year-old girl had disclosed being sexually abused by Gentley in Northfield. Keener said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre on Oct. 28.
The victim told investigators Gentley had sexually abused her on three different occasions, according to court records.
Keener said the victim reported when she was 3 or 4 years old, she was molested by Gentley.
The victim told investigators about an incident when she was in fourth or fifth grade. Keener said the victim reported she was lying on a couch when Gentley came up behind her and again molested her.
Some time after that, the detective said the victim reported waking up and finding Gentley rubbing his genitals on her foot.
Keener said she spoke with Gentley on the phone on Nov. 5, but he declined to be interviewed.
The detective said the victim came forward and disclosed the abuse after talking to a neighbor about it. Keener said she spoke to the neighbor who reported she had noticed it appeared Gentley and the victim were in some sort of relationship and it concerned her. The neighbor told the detective she didn’t see any intimacy between the pair, but their interactions were strange and she would see them leave together in his vehicle or eat dinner together. She told Keener she encouraged the victim to speak up if Gentley had done anything to her.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.