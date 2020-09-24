BARRE – A Rhode Island man is accused of trying to cash forged checks for thousands of dollars.
Matthew T. Fath, 33, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of forgery, a felony count of attempted forgery and a felony count of attempted false personation. If convicted, Fath faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He was released to the custody of his father Thursday.
Officer Aaron Dickey, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit police received a report Saturday of a man attempting to cash a check at Citizen’s Bank on Main Street. Dickey said the bank reported the account the man was trying to get funds from had an alert on it.
He said the man left the bank before police arrived.
Employees at the bank told Dickey the man had tried to cash a check for $2,990. The check was made out to “Phillip Evans” and the man presented an Arizona driver’s license with that name on it, but bank staff believed the ID was fake and the check was forged, according to court records. Dickey said police ran the number on the license and confirmed it was fake because it didn’t come back belonging to anyone.
He said police later located the man driving on Interstate 89 in a white vehicle with Rhode Island license plates. Dickey said the man was identified as Fath. He said Fath matched the picture on the fake Arizona license.
Dickey said bank employees told him Fath had tried to cash the check at other bank branches in South Burlington, Burlington, Essex and St. Albans over the past couple days.
He said Fath gave police consent to search the vehicle and inside they found another check made out to “Phillip Evans” for the same amount. Another fake Arizona driver’s license was found, as well, according to court records. Police also found $4,000 in cash.
Dickey said police contacted the owner of the bank account for the second check who confirmed he had the original and the one Fath had was forged. He said he later spoke to the owner of the account for the first check who confirmed that check was also forged.
Dickey said Fath is facing charges for similar conduct in Massachusetts and was out on bond when he attempted to cash the forged checks in Vermont.
