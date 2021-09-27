MONTPELIER — The first year of both contracts already has lapsed, and the second year is now three months old, but unionized members of Montpelier’s police and public works departments have newly ratified multi-year labor agreements.
Both contracts — one negotiated with police officers and emergency dispatchers represented by the Fraternal Order of Police, and the other with public works employees represented by the Union of Operating Engineers — replace three-year agreements that expired on June 30, 2020.
The new four-year contracts pick up where earlier agreements left off, and each runs through June 30, 2024.
During the first year of the just-ratified contracts, unionized members of both bargaining units agreed to no cost of living adjustment. Starting July 1, both contracts provide for the first of three 2% pay raises — 6% over the life of the four-year contracts — in addition to step increases for eligible employees. In both contracts those step increases amount to an additional 5%.
As was the case with the recently ratified contract with unionized firefighters, police officers and emergency dispatchers will, for the first time, receive annual stipends based on their education.
The stipends negotiated with the police union are slightly higher. Employees who have earned an associate’s degree will receive $750 a year during the life of the contract. The comparable figure for firefighters was $500. Those who have earned a bachelor’s degree will receive an extra $1,000 a year compared to $750 for firefighters. And those with a master’s degree will receive an annual stipend of $1,500. Firefighters with an advanced degree are receiving $1,000 a year under the terms of their four-year contract, which expires June 30, 2025.
Members of the police union also are entitled to a newly negotiated $500-a-year stipend for some special assignments.
There is no education-based stipend in the new public works contract, though, the annual boot allowance increased from $250 to $300.
There were no material changes to benefits — including health insurance – in either contract. The city remains responsible for contributing $3,500 to the Health Reimbursement Arrangement for single employees each year; and $7,000 to the HRA’s for employees enrolled in two-person and family plans. Members of both unions are responsible for picking up a portion of their premiums. That amount will remain 5% for those enrolled in a single plan and 20% for those on two-person or family plans.
Though the new police contract allows for city-approved exceptions, it contemplates a shift to a work week consisting of four 10-hour, days followed by three consecutive days off from a more traditional five eight-hour days with two days off.
The public works contract contemplates a similar shift and provides the flexibility to stick with a five-day work week.
The police contract includes language that establishes the practice that will be used for requiring employees to work authorized overtime when no member of the bargaining unit volunteers. Though the opportunity to work overtime is offered based on seniority, when there are no takers the most junior member will be require to work unless they already have logged 10 hours of overtime during the two-week period and others have not.
In language that largely mirrors a provision of the firefighters’ contract, the new police agreement entitles employees with more than 200 hours of accumulated vacation time to cash in up to 50 hours quarterly. The limit negotiated by firefighters was 48 hours quarterly. There is not comparable provision in the public works contract.
Like firefighters, unionized members of the local police department still are eligible for 12 paid holidays, though one has been scratched, another added and the name of a third has been changed in the contract.
Under the terms of the new agreement Town Meeting Day is now a work day; Juneteenth (June 19) isn’t a work day; and what was Columbus Day is now Indigenous People’s Day.
Only the latter change is reflected in the new public works contract. Employees in that bargaining unit didn’t have Town Meeting Day off, and won’t get Juneteenth or Bennington Battle Day off. There are only 10 paid holidays in their contract.
