MONTPELIER — Noel Riby-Williams went from deeply “satisfied” to “shocked” during a weekend that saw her plan to paint a massive Black Lives Matter mural on State Street succeed with the help of more than 200 community volunteers only to be defaced less than a day later by a vandal with a mix of oil and mud.
Neither emotion lasted long, according to Riby-Williams, who visited the scene of the crime on Monday and vowed the damage that was done will be undone.
Some of it already has, though Riby-Williams is already planning a fresh coat of yellow paint even as police are pursuing a “person of interest” in connection with the vandalism that occurred early Sunday morning.
“I think we’re stronger than the hate and we’re going to come together every single time that it’s vandalized and paint it again, and paint it again,” said the 20-year-old activist, who has sadly resigned herself to the fact some will break the law to express their disagreement with the Black Lives Matter message.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Riby-Williams, noting a mix of disappointment and determination quickly replaced her initial reaction when she learned Sunday the just-painted mural had already been vandalized.
“I was shocked,” she sad. “Then I felt like I should have expected vandalism to happen because even in Montpelier, Vermont … where people might think we’re very liberal and open-minded and progressive, there are still people who are racists.”
There are also plenty who aren’t, which explains how Riby-Williams’ weekend got off on a much happier note.
More than 200 volunteers joined a hastily arranged painting party that was sanctioned by the state and approved by the city and took far less time than Riby-Williams expected.
“All hands were on deck to help and support getting the (Black Lives Matter) message out loud and clear on the street in front of the State House lawn,” she said.
Riby-Williams and a core group of organizers thought the painting, which started at 10 a.m., might be a four-hour exercise. Instead the three words composed of 25-foot-tall letters were finished in 90 minutes, though the street was closed until 2 p.m. to give the paint time to dry.
It was an effort to keep a morning’s worth of work from being spoiled, though that happened anyway in what authorities say was an intentional act of vandalism that is the subject of an ongoing probe by local and State Police.
“It’s a very active investigation,” Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos said Monday.
According to Facos, Detective Matt Knisley is heading up the investigation into an incident that occurred sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Facos said police have a “person of interest,” though it is unclear how much headway they have made identifying the man they say was “captured in the act and in the area of the vandalism” by a surveillance camera less than 24 hours after the section of State Street in front of the State House was closed to through traffic to accommodate the mural project.
Police have described the man as Caucasian, about 50 years old, approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall and 170 pounds with “scruffy facial hair.” Digital images from the surveillance camera show him wearing a dark-colored brimmed hat, a dark, loose jacket and blue jeans.
Police said he may have been present when the mural was being painted on Saturday.
Facos did not elaborate on the ongoing investigation other than to say police were pursuing various leads associated stemming from the vandalism he said involved several gallons of oil mixed with mud being used to partially obscure the “V” in “Lives.”
Additional damage appears to have been done before and after the vandal’s seeming attempt to turn “Black Lives Matter” into “Black Lies Matter.” Vehicles traveling through the greasy mixture, and later the Speedy Dry firefighters applied to absorb the oil, spread the discoloration to other portions of the mural.
City Manager Bill Fraser said firefighters and members of the state Department of Buildings and General Services swiftly moved to clean up the vandalism, which also included some spray-painted graffiti on one side of the crosswalk that runs between the “V” and the “E” in “Lives.”
“It was a blight on the community and an insult to the folks who had worked so hard the day before,” Fraser said.
There was no mention of Black Lives Matter in the graffiti and Facos said it might not have been linked to the effort to deface the mural.
Facos said a street sweeper would be deployed to clean up the Speedy Dry and volunteers had expressed interest in repainting the mural as soon as practical. That request, he said, would be accommodated, though the timing was not yet clear.
Riby-Williams said she expected it will be soon and is hopeful police are able to apprehend and charge anyone responsible for the vandalism. She said a public apology was also warranted and education on hate crimes should be part of any sentence.
The vandalism drew a rapid bipartisan rebuke on Sunday with Gov. Phil Scott and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issuing statements with respect to the incident.
Scott, a Republican who last week supported an expedited review and approval of the mural, expressed dismay it had been defaced.
“This act of vandalism only reinforces that we’re not immune to racism, divisiveness and hate in Vermont,” he said. “We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry, and stay united as Vermonters.”
Johnson, a Democrat from South Hero who joined the volunteers who painted the mural on Saturday, expressed a similar sentiment in a separate Sunday statement.
“While it is easy to be disgusted and angered by the vandalism of these anonymous cowards, for me their actions reinforce the need to address head-on the racism and white supremacy right here in our communities,” she said.
