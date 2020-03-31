ROXBURY - Monday’s burglary of a camp on Old Mail Route Road is the latest in a series of Roxbury thefts that have been reported to State Police during the past week.
Police said multiple items were stolen from the camp and it appeared someone had spent the night. They did not provide additional details.
They did say there have been two other thefts reported in Roxbury in the past week and are asking those who might have information about the stolen property, the people responsible or both to call State Police barracks in Middlesex at 229-9191.
