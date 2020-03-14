MAIDSTONE — Police are investigating the death of an East Barre man after a snowmobile crash on Friday.
According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Nelson Craige, 61, of East Barre, was riding his 2010 Bombardier 600HDE snowmobile alone along VAST Trail 98 in Maidstone, when he veered off the right side of the trail and struck a tree.
Craige was found by family members hours later who contacted the Vermont State Police around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.
Groveton Ambulance of New Hampshire and fire services assisted with a tracked vehicle.
Police said the crash investigation is ongoing.
This article will be updated.
