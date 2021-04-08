BARRE — Police will hold a news conference on the one year anniversary of the disappearance of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie.
The event is planned for 1:30 p.m. April 13 at The Hollow Inn on South Main Street. Police said in a news release the goal of the event is to again make Jean-Marie's disappearance known so “that those individuals in our community (with) knowledge of Ralph’s disappearance will come forward and talk to the police investigators assigned to this case.”
According to police, Jean-Marie was last seen at about 1 a.m. April 13. He was reported missing April 15. He had been staying at inn when police said he had a dispute with his significant other and walked away.
Jean-Marie is a Black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and he has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, a gray Carhartt jacket, a black-and-gray hat that says “King” and black Adidas sneakers. Police said Jean-Marie has several underlying health concerns. He has ties to Massachusetts and New York.
Police have said his disappearance is suspicious because he left behind essential items, including his eyeglasses, a wallet, medications and his identification.
His family members have said they believe Jean-Marie is dead because he has not reached out to them, which is not like him.
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance or his location is asked to call Barre City police at 802-476-6613. Police said a reward is being offered for information leading to the location of Jean-Marie and those responsible for his disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.