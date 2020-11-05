BARRE — A Plainfield woman is accused of having meth in her system and in her vehicle after getting pulled over last month.
Andrea R. Miksic, 59, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and hallucinogen possession. If convicted, Miksic faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Trooper Matthew Nadeau, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit he was driving southbound on Interstate 89 in Middlesex on Oct. 4 when he saw a vehicle in front of him swerve over the center line and then overcorrect, crossing back over the fog line. Nadeau said he pulled the vehicle over.
The trooper said a female was driving and she had two female passengers.
Nadeau said the driver, identified as Miksic from her driver’s license, had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The trooper said he could also smell intoxicants coming from the vehicle.
Nadeau said he asked Miksic how much she had to drink, but she said she hadn’t drank anything because she was the designated driver.
The trooper said he had Miksic perform field sobriety tests, which she did not pass. He said a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.029%, far lower than the legal limit of 0.08%. Nadeau said he asked Miksic if she had taken anything else that could explain why she did so poorly on the sobriety tests and she said she had not.
Nadeau said based on his observations as a drug recognition expert, he believed Miksic was driving while impaired by a combination of alcohol and another substance so she was taken into custody. The trooper said Miksic was asked to give a sample of her blood and, after speaking to an attorney, she agreed to do so.
Nadeau said a K-9 was called in to check Miksic’s vehicle because she would not give police consent to search it. He said the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
Nadeau said he then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and inside police found a glass pipe that, based on his experience, is used to smoke crack cocaine. He said police also found psilocybin mushrooms in the vehicle’s trunk, a partially smoke marijuana joint in the center console and a wallet with a substance inside that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The trooper said he received the results of Miksic’s blood test on Oct. 12 which showed she had methamphetamine and cocaine in her system.
