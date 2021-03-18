BARRE — Two men are accused of stealing two snowmobiles from an East Barre dealership.
Sean Andrew Gibbs, 43, of Waterbury Center, pleaded not guilty via phone Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of grand larceny. If convicted, Gibbs could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Scott Alan Irish, 39, of West Berlin, failed to appear for his arraignment on a felony count of grand larceny. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with bail set at $100.
Officer Leonardo de Prato, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 3 two snowmobiles were reported stolen at East Barre Auto on East Barre Road. De Prato said he spoke with the business owner who reported the snowmobiles must have been stolen overnight because they were there the previous day.
The officer said the snowmobiles had a combined value of $6,400.
De Prato said tracks showed the snowmobiles were driven from the business.
He said the business put up posts on Facebook asking the public for help finding the snowmobiles. De Prato said a witness reported the snowmobiles “ripped up the road” at around 4:45 a.m. He said surveillance footage from a nearby business showed two people walking east on East Barre Road toward East Barre Auto at 4:49 a.m.
The officer said surveillance footage from the Jiffy Mart showed two men exiting a vehicle before the snowmobiles were stolen and then returning to the vehicle after witnesses saw the snowmobiles drive off. Also, he said, the footage showed one of the men wiping snow off one of the snowmobiles, though the snowmobiles themselves were out of frame.
De Prato said he later spoke to a witness who reported Irish had contacted him looking for a helmet. The witness told the officer he knew Irish didn’t have a snowmobile, and he knew about the pair that were stolen from the dealership, according to court records. De Prato said the witness reported Irish walks with a limp and the person seen in the surveillance footage also had a limp. The witness told the officer the other person was likely Gibbs because he’s known to hang out with Irish.
De Prato said he went to Irish’s home and saw two snowmobiles covered with a tarp. He said it had recently snowed, but there was no snow on the tarp and there were fresh tracks near the snowmobiles. The officer said he looked under the tarp and saw that the snowmobiles were the ones reported stolen.
De Prato said Irish returned home in the same vehicle seen on the surveillance footage at Jiffy Mart. Irish told de Prato he hadn’t slept in days, was back to using drugs and wasn’t thinking straight. He admitted to taking the snowmobiles, according to court records, and told de Prato he intended to return them. Additionally, De Prato said Irish told him Gibbs had helped steal the snowmobiles.
The officer said he later spoke with Gibbs over the phone and he denied being with Irish when the snowmobiles were stolen.
