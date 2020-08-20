BARRE — A Granite City pair are accused of selling heroin to someone who later overdosed and died.
Bridget Rose Huckins, 27, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. If convicted, Huckins faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $15,000 bail with a $1,500 deposit needed to secure her release.
Thomas Partlow, 32, faces the same charge, but he had not been found by police as of Thursday afternoon. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said at Huckins’ arraignment he was ready to file an application for an arrest warrant for Partlow Friday if necessary.
Detective Trooper Tyler Rancourt, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on June 5 a woman on Richardson Road in Orange called 911 to report her grandson Jeffrey Cameron, 29, was dead and she believed he had overdosed because he was a known drug addict.
Rancourt said police searched Cameron’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, including a wax fold that had a skull and crossbones with rabbit ears stamped on it in blue ink.
Rancourt said Cameron’s cellphone showed he had been sending text messages to someone who identified themselves as “Bridget Rose.” He said the pair discussed Cameron acquiring heroin, and he was told to go to Smith Street in Barre where she lives.
Police executed a search warrant on the home in July and Rancourt said Samantha Partlow was taken into custody. She told police she was aware of Cameron’s overdose and that he had received the drugs from her brother Thomas Partlow. She later told police she didn’t know if her brother had physically given the drugs to Cameron or if Huckins had, but they had come from Thomas Partlow.
Rancourt said the state medical examiner’s office determined Cameron died from an overdose of fentanyl, and he also had morphine in his blood.
Rancourt said Huckins was taken into custody Thursday. She told police Thomas Partlow had taken her to Williamstown to get the heroin and for selling to Cameron she was given two free doses. She told police Thomas Partlow drove her back to Smith Street and then she made arrangements with Cameron to buy the drugs.
