BERLIN – Two people are facing charges after a fire in a hotel room.
Police said a woman reported she was burned in a fire inside a room at the Hilltop Inn on March 13.
An investigation showed Melissa Guptil, 32, and David Darnell Sr., 39, had removed the smoke detector in one of the rooms, according to police.
Police said a 56-year-old woman in the room was smoking when the oxygen she was using caught fire. The fire did not spread to other rooms, but no other guests were alerted to the fire and no evacuation took place. Police said some exit signs at the inn weren't working and there were other safety issues. A follow-up compliance check will take place in 30 days.
Guptil is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court on April 29 to answer the charges of reckless endangerment and tampering with facilities. Police said Darnell is facing a charge of reckless endangerment.
