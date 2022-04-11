BARRE — Police say two men were found with large amounts of cocaine after a traffic stop.
Sampson Ackerson, 24, and Robert Harris, 27, both of Montpelier, each pleaded not guilty on April 4 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession. If convicted, the pair both face a maximum sentence of five years in prison. They were released on conditions.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on April 2 he was monitoring traffic on Route 2 in Plainfield. He said a black Jeep drove by and he noticed the driver, who he recognized as Ackerson, appeared to be nervous as he passed the trooper.
He said he also saw there was a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be Harris. Pennoyer said police were investigating Harris and a member of Harris’ family for drug distribution in Washington County.
The trooper said he pulled the Jeep over in East Montpelier because a license plate frame and mud were obstructing the registration sticker.
Pennoyer said he could smell burned marijuana coming from the vehicle and Ackerson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He said there was a six-pack of beer in the back of the vehicle with three beers missing.
He said Ackerson denied smoking marijuana, but he admitted to drinking several beers.
The trooper said Ackerson became nervous when a police K-9 arrived and went near the vehicle, stating the vehicle wasn’t his and police couldn’t search it. Pennoyer said the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
He said Ackerson walked over to the driver’s side of the Jeep and retrieved a baggie containing cocaine from a compartment near the steering wheel.
Pennoyer said Ackerson reported he also had an ounce of marijuana in a bag in the vehicle.
The trooper said a bag Harris said belonged to him in the vehicle had a plastic baggie inside containing more cocaine. Pennoyer said more cocaine was found in Ackerson’s wallet after he was taken in to custody.
In all, Pennoyer said police found 23 grams of cocaine belonging to Ackerson and Harris and over $2,700 in cash.
