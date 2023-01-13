BARRE — Two people already facing criminal charges have picked up more charges after police say bad checks were cashed at a credit union.
Amy Bressette, 36, of Barre City, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 5 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of false pretenses.
If convicted, Bressette faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Colby Thompson, 22, failed to appear at his arraignment Thursday on a felony count of false pretenses and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. A judicial summons was issued for Thompson with his arraignment rescheduled to Feb. 2.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 29 an employee at North Country Federal Credit Union reported a customer had deposited four checks from a closed account and withdrew funds using an ATM. Frey said the employee reported the customer only had enough funds to cover one of the checks and the remaining three checks totaled $3,780.
Frey said he contacted the customer who reported he had been given the checks by Thompson who had received them from Bressette. The witness reported Bressette gave Thompson the checks, which came from an account belonging to a member of Bressette's family, to pay for a vehicle.
He said the customer reported Thompson didn't have a bank account, so he gave the checks to the customer to cash for him.
Frey said the credit union confirmed the checks came from an account belonging to a member of Bressette's family.
He said Thompson called him to discuss the incident and reported Bressette gave him the checks to pay for a vehicle he was selling to her. Frey said Thompson reported he saw Bressette fill out the checks and did not know they did not belong to her.
Frey said he then spoke with Bressette's family member who reported she did not know Thompson or the customer who cashed her checks. He said the family member reported Bressette had stolen her checks when the family member was in the hospital and Bressette was staying at her home. The family member reported she had to close the account connected to the checks because of the theft, according to court records.
Frey said he then spoke with Bressette who admitted to writing two of the checks, but not the other two. He said she reported she was “cracked out” at the time and may have dropped the checks and someone else filled them out or mistakenly gave out blank checks.
Frey said Bressette reported the money wasn't used to buy a car, but to buy cocaine.
He said one of the checks did appear to have someone else's handwriting on it, as Bressette had stated she didn't fill it out. Frey said he reached back out to Thompson to talk about the discrepancy between the checks. He said Thompson was now reporting some of the money from the checks was to be used to pay for the car for Bressette while the rest was supposed to go to the customer because Thompson owed him money.
Frey said Thompson later denied seeing Bressette write the checks, despite filling out a sworn statement earlier saying he had seen her filling them out.
Frey said Thompson again changed his story and this time said the customer actually owed him money and the checks were to help pay that debt off.
Frey said he again spoke with the customer who denied owing Thompson money.
Bressette is facing charges for two other incidents.
She pleaded not guilty in December to a felony count of larceny from a person and misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and credit card fraud.
For the larceny from a person charge, police said Bressette stole a woman's pocketbook out of the woman's car in November. Police said the victim reported Bressette had approached her asking for a ride because she falsely claimed her family member had a heart attack.
For the other two charges, police said in November Bressette stole a resident's wallet and used a credit card taken from the wallet.
Thompson pleaded not guilty in August to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. In that case, police said Thompson attacked and choked a woman who was holding a young child and threatened the woman with a knife and a blowtorch.
