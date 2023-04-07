BARRE — Two men are facing charges after police say a burglary and assault took place in the Granite City.
Jesse Shaw, 28, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted, Shaw faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Kai J. White, 23, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and violating conditions of release. White faces a maximum sentence of 26 years and six months, if convicted. He was ordered held on $1,000 bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Tuesday a male called police to report he was just assaulted at the Pierre Motel on North Main Street. Fecher said he went to the scene and saw what appeared to be blood spots at the entrance of the motel room and inside the room.
The officer said he spoke with the victim, whose face was red and appeared covered in drops of blood. Fecher said the victim appeared to be bleeding from his nose and from an injury on the left side of his face near his ear.
The officer said the victim reported Shaw kicked in the door to his room, and Shaw, with another male, later identified as White, entered the room. The victim reported Shaw believed the victim had been romantically involved with a former partner of Shaw’s, according to court records.
Fecher said the victim reported he was then assaulted by White and the pair left the area.
The officer said the second male was identified as White because he and Shaw had been seen together at a nearby house.
Fecher said an employee at the motel provided investigators with two videos taken of the incident. He said the first video showed White and Shaw approaching the room, with Shaw putting his ear to the room’s door. Fecher said the second video showed the door partially open and Shaw kicking it fully open. Shaw and White are then seen on the video entering the room, according to court records.
The officer said White was located nearby and taken into custody. He said White was wearing the same clothing seen on the video at the motel.
Fecher said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. He said the victim gave a sworn statement to police at the hospital reporting he heard someone outside his room say, “So you think you can (expletive) my girlfriend, and sleep with my girlfriend?” The victim reported he recognized Shaw and told the pair to leave or he would call 911, according to court records.
Fecher said the victim reported Shaw said he would leave and told White to leave, as well, but when the victim started dialing 911, White started to punch him in the face and kick him.
Fecher said White also was taken to the hospital after he was located by police with an injured hand. He said White reported he had punched a wall, but investigators found a blood trail from the motel room to the nearby railroad tracks, where White was believed to have fled.
White was charged with a violation of conditions of release in this case because he pleaded not guilty in February to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in December, but failed to show up to his arraignment, so he was picked up on an arrest warrant in February. One of his conditions of release states he cannot engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
In that case, police said on Dec. 8 White attacked a man in Montpelier.
Police said this victim reported he offered White a cigarette, White turned him down, and then White started attacking him out of nowhere. The victim reported White punched him in the face four or five times, according to court records.
While investigating this incident, police said the victim reported White had assaulted him on Dec. 2, as well. Police said the victim reported on that day White believed the victim had stolen money from him, so White hit the victim in the face with a rock, breaking the victim’s nose and teeth.
