BARRE — Two men are facing charges after police say a burglary and assault took place in the Granite City.

Jesse Shaw, 28, of Barre, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling. If convicted, Shaw faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. He was released on conditions.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.