BARRE – Police are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for credible information leading to the location of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie and those that are responsible for his disappearance.
Jean-Marie, 38, was last seen April 13 at about 1 a.m. He was reported missing April 15. He had been staying at the Hollow Inn on South Main Street when police said he had a dispute with his significant other and walked away.
He is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, a gray Carhartt jacket, a black and gray hat that says “King” and black Adidas sneakers. Police said Jean-Marie has several underlying health concerns. He has ties to Massachusetts and New York.
Police believe his disappearance is suspicious because he left behind essential items, including his eyeglasses, a wallet, medications and his identification. He has also not reached out to his family which family members say is unlike him.
Police said in a news release Tuesday they have conducted 14 interviews during the investigaton and conducted 15 searches either by foot, drone, or with the use of K-9 teams, as well as the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team.
Police have also collected potential evidence which has been submitted to the state crime lab for analysis, according to the release.
Those with information about his disappearance as asked to contact Detective Joel Pierce at the Barre City Police Department at 802-476-6613 or to contact VTIPS at 844-848-8477.
Information can also be sent through the WEB portal at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us or by sending them from your phone anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.