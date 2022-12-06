BARRE — Police say a Norwich University student threatened his roommate with a knife.
Anthony Dixon, 19, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Dixon faces a maximum sentence of a year and six months in prison. He was released on conditions including not to buy, have or drink alcohol and not to possess any guns or other dangerous weapons.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault had filed a third charge against Dixon, a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. But Judge Kevin Griffin said he could not find probable cause to support that charge, given the information presented by the state.
A representative of Norwich University, who was not identified, attended Monday’s hearing and reported Dixon has since been moved across campus to another residence.
Marcus Popiolek, vice president of marketing and communications at Norwich, did not return a request for comment for this story.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit early in the morning on Dec. 5 an assault was reported at Norwich. Tucker said campus security reported an intoxicated student had threatened another student with a knife.
She said police were told Dixon had pulled a knife, pointed it at his roommate and then put the roommate in a chokehold. Tucker said the victim later reported he hadn’t been choked because he never lost the ability to breathe.
The victim reported Dixon is known to wield his knife when he gets drunk, so he asked the victim to hold onto it earlier and was demanding it back when he was intoxicated, according to court records. Police said Dixon had grabbed the victim’s knife and demanded his knife back.
Tucker said she spoke with the victim who reported Dixon had grabbed the victim’s knife, stabbed some items with it and then grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against the wall.
The detective said a witness reported Dixon had grabbed a fire extinguisher prior to the assault and tried to use it before it was taken away. She said the witness reported Dixon also tried to take a drink of water from a fountain and fell face first into the fountain.
Tucker said two other witnesses reported Dixon had been verbally aggressive the night of the incident and had been physically aggressive in the past.
The detective said Dixon was taken into custody. She said while at the police department, Dixon threw his shoes across the processing room, knocking items over, and was bleeding from a wound on his face but would not allow emergency responders to treat him.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.