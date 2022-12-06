BARRE — Police say a Norwich University student threatened his roommate with a knife.

Anthony Dixon, 19, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Dixon faces a maximum sentence of a year and six months in prison. He was released on conditions including not to buy, have or drink alcohol and not to possess any guns or other dangerous weapons.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

