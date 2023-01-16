NORTHFIELD — Police say a male student threatened last fall to make Norwich University “look like Columbine” and recently threatened to sexually assault female students there.
The student was not identified by name in a news release Monday but was said to be 19 years old and from Massachusetts. Police said the individual no longer attends Norwich.
On Sunday, police said they were called to the school for a report stating he had threatened to shoot up Norwich.
“Upon arrival Northfield Police spoke with students who advised the youthful offender had threatened to sexually assault multiple female students and had advised he would, ‘make this place look like Columbine’. Students advised that the Columbine threats had been made in the fall, but not reported to police until now, and they felt unsafe. There were also threats of slitting students’ throats with knives,” the release stated, referring to the 1999 school shooting that took place in Columbine, Colorado.
The student told police he was joking and did not intend to shoot up the school.
Police said witnesses reported the student had talked about buying a gun soon.
Police said the student has been cited on misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct. He’s scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court on March 2 to answer the charges.
