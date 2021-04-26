BARRE — A Northfield woman is accused of selling cocaine out of her home.
Rebecca Lynn Martin, 39, failed to appear at her arraignment Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of selling a regulated drug in a dwelling. If convicted, Martin faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. A warrant was issued for her arrest with bail set at $500.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit police executed a search warrant on Martin's home on King Street on April 22. Tucker said someone at the home reported he had purchased drugs there.
The officer said police found about 42.5 grams of suspected cocaine in Martin's bedroom which later field-tested positive for cocaine. Tucker said police found another four grams of suspected crack cocaine near Martin after she was taken into custody. This also field-tested positive for cocaine, according to court records.
Tucker said another half a gram of crack cocaine was found on a dresser in Martin's bedroom, as well as a scale and small baggies used to sell drugs.
The officer said Martin's boyfriend told police Martin is the one who primarily sells drugs and let police search a cellphone they both use. Tucker said multiple conversations about selling and buying drugs were found in the phone.
Tucker said one of the conversations showed Martin talking to someone who was looking to buy enough drugs so he could sell them himself. The officer said another conversation showed someone offering food stamps in exchange for cocaine.
Tucker said Martin's boyfriend reported Martin had been buying half an ounce of crack cocaine as well as heroin and fentanyl.
The officer said Martin reported she didn't know the people she was getting drugs from. She told Tucker she was supposed to pick up more drugs the night the search warrant was executed.
Martin had been facing a felony count of dispensing heroin, but Judge Mary Morrissey said at Monday's hearing she had not found probable cause for that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.