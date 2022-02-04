BARRE — A Northfield woman is accused of attacking someone with a broken piece of glass.
Sarah Gerdes, 59, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Gerdes faces a maximum sentence of 16½ years in prison. She was released on conditions including not buying or having any guns or dangerous weapons and no buying or drinking alcohol.
Officer Levi Willey, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit on Jan. 30 a family fight was reported on King Street. He said he went to the scene and spoke with Gerdes who was visibly upset. He said he could smell alcohol emanating from her person, she had bloodshot, watery eyes and swayed while standing.
Willey said Gerdes reported she and the victim had been drinking at the American Legion in Northfield. He said she reported she and the victim left and got into an argument, which turned physical.
Gerdes told the officer at one point she became irate with the victim and tried to kick him in the groin, according to court records. Willey said Gerdes reported the victim then pushed Gerdes to the ground.
Willey said he then left and met up with the victim who did not show any signs of intoxication. He said the victim confirmed Gerdes had tried to kick him so he pushed her in self defense. The victim told Willey that Gerdes then grabbed a broken piece of glass and thrust it towards the victim’s face, according to court records.
Willey said the victim reported Gerdes told him something along the lines of, “Why don’t I just cut you with this.” The officer said the victim reported he was in fear for his life.
Willey said while leaving the location, he saw Gerdes approach in a vehicle. He said he saw Gerdes go into the home and heard her tell the victim he was leaving with her.
The officer said he arrested Gerdes and cited her for driving under the influence. She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17 to answer that charge.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.