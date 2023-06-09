BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of attacking a woman by putting a pillow over her face while she slept.

David H. Razinha, 53, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Razinha faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to have contact with the victim.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com