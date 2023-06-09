BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of attacking a woman by putting a pillow over her face while she slept.
David H. Razinha, 53, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Razinha faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to have contact with the victim.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly has asked that Razinha be held without bail while the case against him is pending. Judge Kevin Griffin declined to hold Razinha following arraignment, but a hearing is expected to take place on the state’s motion at a later date.
Detective Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit a woman arrived at the police department June 7 to report Razinha, her partner, had tried to smother her with a pillow while she was asleep June 5. Tucker said the victim reported she and Razinha had gotten into an argument on the night of June 5.
The detective said the victim reported Razinha regularly drinks alcohol, and what he usually does is drink downstairs and come to bed later. The victim reported she heard Razinha come to bed some time around 11 p.m., according to court records.
Tucker said the victim reported Razinha came to bed so she went to sleep. The victim reported she woke up after feeling the bed wiggling, according to court records. The detective said the victim reported she could feel Razinha over her and when she tried to get up, she felt a pillow tight against her face with Razinha holding the pillow down.
The victim reported she started to thrash around in an effort to get up, and then she felt Razinha take the pillow off her face and pretend to be asleep, according to court records. Tucker said the victim reported she was still in bed for a while, with neither she nor Razinha saying anything.
About 10 minutes later, Tucker said the victim reported Razinha got up and went to another room for a minute, came back and went to sleep. She said the victim reported Razinha did not speak to her the next morning.
Tucker said the victim reported she thought Razinha was going to kill her. She said the victim reported she was so concerned that she carried a box cutter with her on June 6 and waited to see if Razinha would attack her again.
Tucker said the victim then obtained a relief from abuse order against Razinha.
The detective said she then spoke with Razinha. She said he initially denied attacking the victim with a pillow, but said it could have happened because he didn’t know what he was doing, though he said he wouldn’t purposely harm the victim. Tucker said Razinha questioned whether he may have attacked the victim in his sleep.