BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of threatening to kill a woman with a machete.
Roger Allen Gray, 20, pleaded not guilty by video on May 30 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. If convicted, Gray faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions, including not to contact the victim.
Cpl. Michael Gero, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit a family fight was reported on Depot Square on May 27. Gero said he arrived at the scene and located Gray, who reported he and his partner had gotten into a fight. He said Gray reported both he and his partner were in possession of the other person’s cellphone.
Gero said he then spoke with the victim, who reported during the incident Gray had held a machete across his chest and threatened to kill the victim. He said the victim was afraid that Gray was going to kill her.
The victim reported she was on a video chat with a friend at the time and informed Gray of that, according to court records. Gero said the victim reported Gray threatened to kill the friend, as well.
Gero said he then spoke with Gray about the machete. He said Gray reported he had thrown the weapon, but did not recall where he threw it.
