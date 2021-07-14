BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of attacking a woman multiple times.
Olaf James Hedding Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Hedding faces a maximum sentence of 32½ years in prison. He was released into the custody of a family member and has a 24-hour curfew with exceptions for medical or legal appointments or while in the custody of the family member.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit a woman called police on July 8 to report a domestic assault. Tucker said she told the victim to come to the police department where she was interviewed.
The officer said the victim reported Hedding had choked her at their apartment on Route 12A around June 19 or 20. The victim told Tucker she had lost consciousness during the attack. She told Tucker she regained consciousness and asked Hedding what happened and he told her he had choked her. Tucker said the victim reported Hedding joked about the attack the next day, saying he could have told the victim she had passed out from being drunk.
Tucker said the victim reported she had been choked by Hedding again on June 26. She told the officer Hedding had been drinking and “gets in these moods...picks a fight...I know it’s coming.” The victim reported Hedding choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe. The victim reported she grabbed her phone and told Hedding she was going to call police so he pushed her on the ground and told her she wouldn’t be calling police. She said he took the victim’s phone and smashed it, according to court records.
On July 3, the victim told Tucker Heddng had kicked her three times and spit in her face. The officer said the victim reported Hedding again choked her and she had to dig under Hedding’s right arm to get him to let her go. Tucker said the victim reported Hedding then pinned her against the wall and head-butted her under her eye.
