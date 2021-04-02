BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of choking a woman.
Garrett Forest LaPlante, 29, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, LaPlante could face a maximum sentence of 5½ years in prison. He is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on a furlough hold because he is currently serving a sentence on a conviction from July 2019 for violating an abuse prevention order. The domestic assault charge he faces is a felony because of that prior conviction.
Officer Daniel W. Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a domestic disturbance was reported at the Hilltop Inn Wednesday morning. Withrow said he went to the motel and spoke to an employee who reported one of the guests was complaining about people yelling in one of the rooms.
The employee told Withrow she went to the room where a woman had been staying and heard the woman speaking to someone. Withrow said the employee reported she found LaPlante hiding behind a shower curtain. He said the woman was staying at the motel because she had a voucher from the state, but LaPlante didn't have such a voucher.
After speaking to the employee, Withrow said the woman who was with LaPlante called police to report LaPlante had just assaulted her. He said the victim reported LaPlante tried to jump out of the window, but she pulled him back in.
Withrow said the victim reported LaPlante then grabbed her by the neck and pushed her onto the bed. The victim reported LaPlante held her down for about 5 minutes, according to court records. Withrow said the victim reported she couldn't remember if LaPlante made it difficult for her to breathe because she had passed out.
The victim told Withrow that LaPlante had threatened her and her family as well.
Withrow said the victim was on a video call with a family member at the time of the assault and the family member reported she didn't see the assault, but she heard the victim screaming at LaPlante not to touch her. The witness told Withrow it sounded like the victim was scared and angry.
Withrow said he found LaPlante, who said he was going to report the incident, but he didn't have his cellphone. His phone was still in the victim's room, according to court records.
LaPlante told Withrow the victim got upset after motel staff found him hiding there, and she thought she was getting kicked out. Withrow said LaPlante reported he tried to leave, but the victim wouldn't let him and stood in front of the door. LaPlante told Withrow the victim grabbed his hair and punched him in the head multiple times. Withrow said LaPlante reported he pushed the victim on to the bed to get her off him. LaPlante denied choking the victim, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.