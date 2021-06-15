BARRE — A Northfield man is accused of choking a woman.
Joshua Burt, 39, pleaded not guilty by phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Burt faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Brian Gosselin, of the Northfield police, said in his affidavit on June 13 two females went to the police department to report a domestic assault. Gosselin said one of the females reported a friend of hers had called her and reported she had been choked by Burt and he threw her to the ground.
The officer said the witness reported she went to the home and Burt had left.
The witness showed Gosselin a video on her phone which was a recording of surveillance footage from the home, according to court records. The officer said the video showed Burt walking towards the victim with both arms extended in front of him. Gosselin said he couldn’t see what happened when Burt first got to the victim, because of the angle of the camera, but at one point Burt is seen grabbing the victim somewhere in the upper body and twisting, causing the victim to fall.
Gosselin said the second witness at the police department reported she was at the home when the assault occurred. She reported a family member had asked the victim for a ride, but she declined and the two started to argue. At one point, Gosselin said the witness reported Burt got in between the victim and the family member, choked the victim and threw her to the ground.
The officer said he went to the residence and spoke to the victim who reported Burt pushed her down when he first came toward the victim and the family member. When she got back up, the victim told Gosselin that Burt grabbed her by the throat and squeezed tightly and she couldn’t breathe.
The officer said Burt called the victim repeatedly while Gosselin was speaking with her, but she ignored it. He said Burt called someone else at the home who handed the phone to the victim, and she became highly emotional while speaking to Burt.
Gosselin said Burt called back after a short while and Burt spoke to the officer and agreed to turn himself in. He declined to speak to Gosselin about the incident, according to court records.
