BARRE — A New York City man is accused of selling drugs in Barre and “pistol whipping” his pregnant partner.
Jamal Gauthier, 49, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, selling cocaine and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Gauthier faces a maximum sentence of 26 years and six months in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $25,000 bail.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the city's Street Crimes Unit started an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the county in April. Bullard said he met with a cooperating individual, identified as “Silver,” who reported they could buy crack cocaine from Gauthier and a woman in Barre. The detective said Silver reported Gauthier was staying at the woman's home.
Bullard said a controlled buy was set up during which Silver met with Gauthier in Barre and returned with suspected crack cocaine. The detective said the individual reported Gauthier had taken money from Silver and provided the drug. Bullard said the substance Silver returned with field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.8 grams, including the packaging.
He said last month police used another cooperating individual, this one identified as “Blue,” who also reported they could get crack cocaine from Gauthier. Bullard said police set up a second controlled buy during which Blue met with Gauthier, gave him money and returned with suspected crack cocaine. The detective said this substance also field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.7 grams, packaging included.
Bullard said witnesses reported Gauthier carried a handgun, with which he has threatened people and has “pistol whipped” the woman he was living with by hitting her in the head with the gun.
The detective said police executed a search warrant on the home on June 3. He said Gauthier and the victim were at the residence at the time.
Bullard said the victim reported she knew drugs were being sold out of her home. He said she reported at least a dozen people stop by her place per day when Gauthier is in town.
Bullard said the victim reported Gauthier had been paying the victim to use her home, but the payments stopped after they entered into a relationship.
The detective said he asked about the reported abuse the victim had suffered from Gauthier and her eyes teared up. Bullard said he asked the victim about being pistol whipped and she responded, “How did you know about that?”
The victim told police Gauthier becomes aggressive towards her when he drinks, according to court records. Bullard said the victim reported Gauthier hit her with the gun after he thought she was going to see a former partner. The detective said the victim reported Gauthier would assault her on a weekly basis when he drank.
She told police Gauthier would stay at her home for a couple of weeks, go back to New York for four or five days and then return.
Bullard said police found $7,650 in cash on Gauthier, as well as a digital scale in the home and 18.03 grams of suspected cocaine. The affidavit doesn't say whether police recovered the gun.
Attorney Maggie Vincent, who represented Gauthier at his arraignment, reported Monday the victim is pregnant with Gauthier's child. Vincent made this disclosure as a tie he has to the community when discussing whether he should be held on bail as a risk of flight.
