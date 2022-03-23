BARRE — A New Jersey man is accused of cutting someone’s neck with a butter knife.
Neal R. Joseph, 31, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. If convicted, Joseph faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on March 19 a report came in stating two males had gotten into an altercation and one of the males went after the other with a butter knife. McGowan said the incident occurred at the Good Samaritan Haven on North Seminary Street.
The officer said he went to the scene and found the victim who had an open cut on his neck. He said the victim also had a superficial cut on the other side of his neck.
McGowan said the victim reported Joseph had attacked him with a butter knife.
The officer said a witness reported breaking up the fight. The witness told police he was talking with the victim and others when Joseph came into the room and started attacking the victim, according to court records. In a sworn statement, the witness reported he broke up the attack and then Joseph went after him. The witness told police he got the victim to safety out the back door and then called 911, according to court records.
McGowan said Joseph was then found and he still had the knife on him. Joseph was identified from his New Jersey driver’s license, according to court records.
He said Joseph dropped the knife on the ground, but when officers tried to take him into custody, he tensed up and tried to pull away. McGowan said he put his stun gun in the middle of Joseph’s back and told him to comply or the stun gun would be used. Police said when outside the building, Joseph threw himself on the ground and told police they would have to drag him into the cruiser.
The officer said Joseph had a small amount of blood on his chin. McGowan said Joseph reported the blood was not his.
Court records don’t state why Joseph attacked the victim.
