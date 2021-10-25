BARRE — The search for Barre’s next police chief is just warming up even as negotiations with unionized members of the police department are about to be rekindled.
With Police Chief Tim Bombardier set to retire Friday, City Manager Steve Mackenzie said Monday one committee will begin evaluating potential successors this week and another will resume negotiations involving a lapsed labor agreement next week.
According to Mackenzie, 12 people applied for the soon-to-be-vacant police chief’s position prior to the advertised deadline and a screening committee will discuss the applicants this week.
Mackenzie said he hadn’t yet reviewed the résumés in detail, but was satisfied with the number and optimistic one or more of the applicants were worthy of being offered the job.
That determination is still weeks away, though Mackenzie said he remains hopeful two rounds of interviews can be concluded a candidate selected and a job offer made by early December. Presuming the offer is accepted, he said, the goal would be to have the new chief take over the helm of the department in early January.
Mackenzie said only three of the applicants are from Vermont and the nine from out of state predominantly live on the East Coast. One of the out-of-state applicants lives in Florida, another lives in Colorado.
Though a couple of the applicants used initials instead of first names, Mackenzie said, it didn’t appear the pool included any women candidates.
The hope is whoever is hired to replace Bombardier will inherit a department where police officers and emergency dispatchers are under contract. That isn’t the department Bombardier is leaving.
Since July 1, unionized members of the department have worked under the terms of an expired contract, and it has been more than three months since the last bargaining session.
According to Mackenzie, the two sides last met on July 14. Plans to meet again Aug. 4 were canceled due to a scheduling conflict involving the union representative and negotiations have been on hold since.
Mackenzie said that will change a week from Wednesday during what he characterized as a pivotal bargaining session.
Both sides have blocked off six hours for a negotiating session that Mackenzie said will either produce a settlement, or evidence one is in reach, or prompt a decision to call in a mediator to help resolve the dispute.
“Everybody is ready to try to get it done,” he said, expressing the shared hope next week’s bargaining session produces the framework for a new agreement.
Mackenzie said he wasn’t troubled that negotiations have been on hold since mid-July. Part of the reason, he said, was that information with respect to health insurance only recently became available and when the August date slipped both sides agreed waiting on the insurance numbers made sense.
“We now have the information we need,” he said.
Mackenzie said wages and health insurance are predictably among the unresolved issues and now knowing what to expect with respect to the latter should be helpful to both sides.
“It’s always hard to agree to one without (knowing what) the other (is),” he said of the relationship between employee compensation and health benefits.
Mackenzie said that doesn’t guarantee a settlement will be reached next week, but it improves the chances that if a deal is within reach it will be clear.
If it is not, Mackenzie said his inclination will be to call on a mediator to assist. Heading into the holiday season scheduling could be tricky and it could be the new chief is on board before the new contract is in place.
