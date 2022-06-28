BERLIN — A mediator-assisted breakthrough in protracted negotiations between the town and unionized members of its police department has settled a long-running labor dispute.
Fresh off Monday’s marathon meeting with mediator Annie Rutsky, Town Administrator Vince Conti confirmed on Tuesday negotiators for the town and the union were finally able to bridge the persistent gap that fueled an impasse that lasted a full fiscal year.
“We have a tentative agreement,” Conti said of the framework for a multi-year contract that won’t be ratified until weeks after it officially enters its second year on Saturday.
That, Conti stressed, assumes what was verbally agreed to during Monday’s mediation session gets a thumbs up from the representative of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, after it is reduced to writing and is subsequently ratified by members of the local bargaining unit.
Conti said there is no reason to believe those things won’t happen and Conti said he is already penciling in the opportunity for the Select Board to ratify the contract at its July 18 meeting.
“That (July 18 vote) should do it,” Conti said of negotiations that were still very much undone heading into a mediation session that spanned more than five hours on Monday.
According to Conti, the third such session with Rutsky in recent months, was the charm and for the first time in a long time negotiators didn’t have to consult the calendars before heading for home.
Conti said scheduling was a complicating factor, but the main reason a settlement wasn’t reached until a year after the old contract lapsed predictably boiled down to a difference of opinion about dollars and cents.
“Money issues were the big one,” he said.
Details of the contract won’t be public until after it is ratified — first by the union and then the select board.
Conti conceded the contract’s multi-year nature was obvious because it would be pointless to ratify a one-year agreement after it expired without ever backing away from the bargaining table.
“It’s a four-year agreement,” he said, noting pay raises and other aspects of the contract would be applied “retroactively.”
In this case that means officers, who have been working under the terms of an expired labor agreement for the past year, will receive lump sum payments reflecting the extra pay they would have earned during the contract year that ends on Friday.
The bargaining unit covers the department’s seven full-time officers and, under the proposed agreement, would be expanded to include the administrative assistant’s position.
Due to his supervisory role, Police Chief James Pontbriand is not a member of the union.
