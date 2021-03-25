BARRE — A Moretown man is accused of threatening children with a gun.
Donald Hawley Myers, 51, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. If convicted, Myers could be sentenced to a maximum sentence of a year in prison. He was released on conditions including a condition prohibiting him from owning or using any guns or other dangerous weapons.
Trooper Ryan Butler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit someone called police Tuesday to report a male had stopped his vehicle in the roadway on North Road in Waitsfield and appeared to be intoxicated. Butler said police located the vehicle and found Myers on foot a short distance away. He said Myers told police he had a handgun in his vehicle.
Butler said Myers was arrested and cited for driving under the influence for a second time. Myers is scheduled to be arraigned April 8 on that charge.
The trooper said Myers’ vehicle was towed to an impound lot.
The next day, Butler said a woman called police to report on Tuesday her children were playing outside in Waitsfield when Myers drove by them and yelled at them. The trooper said the woman reported that Myers had threatened the children.
Butler said one of the children asked Myers what he was going to do, and he pointed a gun out the window of his vehicle and said he was going to shoot them. The trooper said Myers then drove away, according to court records.
Butler said the woman reported she had seen the news release about Myers’ DUI arrest and showed his mugshot to her children who identified Myers as the man who threatened them with a gun.
Butler said one of the children reported Myers was upset because they were climbing trees, and he told them to get out of the road.
Court records don’t say how old the children were.
Butler said he spoke with Myers who denied waving his gun at any children.
