BARRE — A Montpelier woman is accused of pulling a knife during an argument.
Jordan Gile, 25, pleaded not guilty by phone Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Gile faces a maximum sentence of 16½ years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a witness called police Monday night to report a woman and a man were fighting on Martin Meadow Road and the woman, later identified as Gile, had pulled a knife. Pennoyer said the caller reported Gile was intoxicated.
Pennoyer said he went to the home and the witness reported Gile had started to complain about something, which created an argument between her and the victim.
The witness told Pennoyer that Gile slapped a plate of food out of the victim’s hand and shoved him into the sink. Pennoyer said the witness reported going upstairs and hearing the victim say Gile had pulled a knife and told the witness to call 911.
The trooper said he then spoke to the victim who reported Gile was intoxicated and after she slapped the plate out of his hand, he tried to remove Gile from the home. The victim reported Gile was able to break free and hit him in the head, according to court records. Pennoyer said the victim had small cuts on his nose and two cuts on his right hand.
The victim told Pennoyer that Gile grabbed a knife and brandished it. He told the trooper he wasn’t going to wait around and see what Gile had planned for the knife so he took it from her and pulled her outside the home.
Pennoyer said police found Gile trying to get into her vehicle. He said she was stumbling and a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.139%.
Gile told the trooper she went after the victim because the victim had made a motion like he was going to touch her, and she didn’t like being touched. She told Pennoyer the victim grabbed her by the neck and pulled her outside. Gile reported she came back in and hit the victim, according to court records.
Pennoyer said Gile admitted to slapping the plate out of the victim’s hands.
When he brought up the knife, Pennoyer said Gile told him nothing happened with it.
The trooper said Gile had a cut on her nose and scrapes on her hands, but he didn’t see any marks on her neck.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
