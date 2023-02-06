BARRE — Police say a Montpelier woman was found with cocaine and fentanyl in a van. Kelly D. King, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of fentanyl trafficking and a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession.
If convicted, King faces a maximum sentence of 31 years in prison. She was released on a condition stating she cannot possess, buy or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit she was on patrol on South Main Street on Dec. 31 when she saw a gray van pull into a parking lot and shut its lights off. Lewis said she then saw the interior lights on the van turn on and someone was moving around inside. She said the business connected to the parking lost was closed at the time.
Lewis said she approached the van and immediately recognized King as a passenger. She said she had interacted with King in prior incidents.
The officer said the driver reported they were doing deliveries for DoorDash and recently had put some fuel into the van. She said the driver reported they were sitting in the parking lot to allow for the fuel to get to the engine.
Lewis said this explanation didn’t make sense because idling in the parking lot would have burned fuel.
The officer said she saw a box of aluminum foil in the back of the van, which she knows can be used for drugs. Lewis said King is a known drug user.
The officer said she asked those in the van if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and King handed her a glass pipe typically used for smoking cocaine.
Lewis said a police dog was used and it indicated there were drugs in the van.
The officer said there were two bags in the van which belonged to King. She said King refused to give police consent to search the bags so a search warrant was obtained. Lewis said the search warrant was executed on Jan. 6.
Inside the bags, Lewis said investigators found about 0.12 grams of cocaine, 13 glassine bags containing suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.