BARRE — Police say a Montpelier woman was found with cocaine and fentanyl in a van. Kelly D. King, 45, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of fentanyl trafficking and a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession.

If convicted, King faces a maximum sentence of 31 years in prison. She was released on a condition stating she cannot possess, buy or use regulated drugs without a prescription.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

