BERLIN – Police say a Montpelier woman was in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.
Beth Deering, 36, was at Central Vermont Medical Center when police say she reportedly had drugs on her. Police said Deering was a patient at the hospital at the time though they didn't say why she needed treatment.
She had an active arrest warrant for a false pretenses charge she is facing in Washington County criminal court in Barre, according to police.
Deering was cited on felony counts of possession of heroin and cocaine and is scheduled to appear in court in Barre on June 25 to answer the charges.
