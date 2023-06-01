BARRE — A Montpelier woman is accused of embezzling funds from a Berlin store.
Jenny Darling, 45, pleaded not guilty May 25 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of embezzlement.
If convicted, Darling faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Detective Cpl. Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 21 police received a complaint stating embezzlement had taken place at the Dollar Tree on Ames Drive. Withrow said police spoke with the store’s manager, who reported Darling was the assistant store manager.
He said the manager reported Darling had been tasked with depositing two store deposits into the bank, one on Jan. 29 and the other on Feb. 4. Withrow said the bank later reported it had not received the deposits. He said the total amount missing was $2,448.48.
Withrow said he then spoke with the bank manager, who reported security footage from the bank showed Darling’s vehicle driving up to the bank, but bank staff were unable to find any deposits from the store in the deposit box. He said the bank manager reported surveillance footage from inside the bank was reviewed, which showed nothing suspicious from bank employees.
Withrow said he reviewed the bank’s surveillance footage, which showed a red Kia sedan driving up to the bank’s deposit box on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 and driving away. He said a records check showed Darling is the registered owner of a red Kia Forte.
Withrow said he spoke with Darling and the store’s manager at the Dollar Tree on April 11. He said Darling reported she closed the store on Jan. 29 and Feb. 4. He said she reported she went through her normal closing routine on those nights. Withrow said Darling reported she knows she put the deposits into the bank’s drop box. Darling reported she made sure to open the drop box door after making the two deposits to make sure they went inside the box, according to court records.
Withrow said Darling reported she had never stolen anything in her life and didn’t know why the bank couldn’t find the two deposits.
He said Darling admitted she was having a hard time financially, that she had fallen behind on her rent and her bills, but that didn’t mean she stole the money. Withrow said Darling swore on her children’s lives that she didn’t take the money.
The investigator said Darling let him look at her checking account, which did not show any large cash deposits around the time when the two bank deposits were supposed to have been made.
Withrow said he again reviewed the surveillance footage from the bank. He said it was later revealed that Darling’s romantic partner was driving her Kia at the bank on Feb. 4. Withrow said the footage showed the driver pretend to drop something in the drop box and drive away.
Withrow said he spoke with Darling again on April 14. He said Darling reported she was a passenger in her vehicle on Feb. 4 with her partner driving.
He said he showed Darling the footage where the driver is seen not actually dropping anything into the bank’s box. Withrow said Darling started to cry and reported she handed her partner the deposit with the money. He said she reported she didn’t know what happened to the money.
Withrow said Darling reported she was on her cellphone in the vehicle and may not have been paying attention to what her partner did. He said he told Darling it was hard to believe she didn’t see her partner fail to deposit the money she was responsible for, but Darling again stated she was distracted.
