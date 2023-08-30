BARRE — A Montpelier couple is facing a child cruelty charge after police say the pair overdosed with their month-old infant in the room.

Jessica Parker, 38, and Nicholas French, 38, each pleaded not guilty Aug. 24 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of two years in prison. They were released on conditions, including abiding by the safety plan implemented by the state Department for Children and Families.

