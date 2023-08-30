BARRE — A Montpelier couple is facing a child cruelty charge after police say the pair overdosed with their month-old infant in the room.
Jessica Parker, 38, and Nicholas French, 38, each pleaded not guilty Aug. 24 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of two years in prison. They were released on conditions, including abiding by the safety plan implemented by the state Department for Children and Families.
Officer Andrew Serrels, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit a drug overdose was reported on Northfield Street on Aug. 23 with an unresponsive male. The address listed was that of the Econo Lodge.
Serrels said emergency responders arrived at the hotel room and found French unconscious on the floor. He said French was given eight doses of Narcan to try and revive him.
The officer said there were two females in the room, one identified as Parker. He said a third female was found on the floor in the bathroom and appeared unconscious.
The officer also noted there was an infant on the bed in the room. He said Parker left the room, stating she needed air. Serrels said a few minutes later, responders were told Parker was unconscious in the hallway. He said investigators tried to wake Parker, including giving her a sternum rub, but it was ineffective. The officer said Parker was given five doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive her.
He said French came to while Parker was unconscious. Serrels said French asked about Parker and the child and was told the baby was on the bed. The officer said Parker regained consciousness and the pair were advised to go to the hospital for additional care, though they refused to be transported.
Serrels said the pair told investigators they believed they had been using cocaine, which they ingested through the nose. The officer said they reported they received the drug from one of the women in the hotel room with them.
He said investigators learned that the infant was the child of French and Parker. Serrels said the parents were told the child was being removed from their custody.
He said Parker reported a family member provides care for two of Parker’s other children. After speaking with the state’s attorney’s office and with the family member, Serrels said police released the infant to the custody of the family member.
Court records don’t state how old the child is. A birth announcement shows Parker gave birth to French’s child July 8. This child has the same initials as the child discussed in court records.