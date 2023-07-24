BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of trying to lure a teenager and sending her sexually explicit videos.

Reis A. Winkeljohn, 27, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted child luring and misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone, and distributing indecent material to a minor.

