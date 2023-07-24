BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of trying to lure a teenager and sending her sexually explicit videos.
Reis A. Winkeljohn, 27, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted child luring and misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone, and distributing indecent material to a minor.
If convicted, Winkeljohn faces a maximum sentence of six years and three months in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victim nor any other females under the age of 18.
Sgt. Diane Mathews, of the Montpelier police, said in her affidavit the Washington County Special Investigations Unit received a report on May 2 stating Winkeljohn had sent a sexually explicit video to a 15-year-old girl. Winkeljohn sent the girl the video on the messaging app Snapchat, according to court records.
Mathews said during the investigation into this report, she learned that Winkeljohn and the victim had worked together, and that Winkeljohn was responsible for training the victim at the business they worked at. She said the victim reported she did not know Winkeljohn prior to working with him. She said the victim reported Winkeljohn to the company’s human resources department within the first two weeks of being hired due to inappropriate sexual behavior from Winkeljohn while at work.
Mathews said the victim provided police with a sworn statement, which said Winkeljohn saw her using Snapchat on her phone. The victim reported he asked her if he could see her phone and then added his account to her Snapchat connections, according to court records. Mathews said the victim reported Winkeljohn then sent her messages on Snapchat.
She said the victim reported Winkeljohn asked her questions about her sex life. Mathews said Winkeljohn asked the victim for nude photos and coerced her into sending such photos.
The victim reported Winkeljohn told her, “If you don’t send it’s going to make things at work awkward and I don’t know how long you will keep your job,” according to court records.
Mathews said the victim reported she was crying, but she sent a photo, and Winkeljohn responded by sending her three videos of him pleasuring himself.
The victim reported Winkeljohn told her not to tell anyone about their interaction because he could get in trouble and she could lose her job, according to court records.
Mathews said the victim reported she was disgusted with herself and couldn’t sleep after this exchange. The victim said she reported Winkeljohn to the company the next day and blocked him on Snapchat.
Mathews said she then spoke with Winkeljohn, who admitted he added his account to the victim’s connections on Snapchat. She said he reported the victim then started sending him explicit photos and he told her, “We can’t communicate like this,” which he believed embarrassed the victim so she removed him from her connections.
Mathews said Winkeljohn denied sending the victim any inappropriate images of himself.
She said he admitted others at the company had reported him for harassment before.
Mathews said Winkeljohn later stated the victim had asked him for a photo of his genitals, but he sent a photo of his face and said he would not send such a photo. She said he reported he was messaging someone with the same first name as the victim at the time on Snapchat, and while he didn’t believe he was sending messages to the wrong person, he may have done just that.
Winkeljohn told the investigator, “I am not looking to date a 15-year-old, that’s illegal,” according to court records.
Mathews said Winkeljohn later admitted to sending the victim a nude photo accidentally.
Mathews said records obtained by subpoena show Winkeljohn has had six complaints filed against him at the company he works for. She said the complaints were about Winkeljohn making inappropriate comments about sex and the complainants’ bodies. She said one of the complainants was 22 years old, three were 17, another was 16 and the sixth complaint was from a mother of one of the 17-year-olds concerned about her child working near Winkeljohn.
Mathews said four of the complainants quit after their claims were reportedly determined to be unfounded by the company.
Mathews said she obtained a search warrant for both Winkeljohn and the victim’s Snapchat accounts, but because the app automatically deletes messages, there was no evidence available from the accounts, outside of verification that the two accounts had sent messages to each other.
Mathews said she later spoke with a second girl who reported Winkeljohn told her multiple times he wanted to have sex with her. This girl was 16 years old at the time, according to court records.
