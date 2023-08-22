BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight.
Jackson Surrell-Lever, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and giving false information to law enforcement.
If convicted, Surrell-Lever faces a maximum sentence of 17 years and 60 days in prison. He was released on conditions, including no contact with the victim nor can he use or have any dangerous weapons, including pocket knives.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit Surrell-Lever called police on Aug. 19 to report he had contact with a man near State Street who was plotting a murder. He said Surrell-Lever reported he and the man got into a fight about this matter.
Michaud said he went to the scene and was flagged down by Surrell-Lever. He said Surrell-Lever reported he has been talking to unhoused people because he thinks many of them are interesting.
Surrell-Lever reported he approached two such people, an older male and a younger male, according to court records. Michaud said Surrell-Lever reported he overheard the older male talking about how he was recently released from incarceration, and he was going to kill people. He said Surrell-Lever reported he was told by the younger male that the older male was serious about killing people.
Michaud said Surrell-Lever reported he started calling the older male names and a fight ensued. He said Surrell-Lever reported he did this to create a situation in which the younger male could get away from the older male. He said Surrell-Lever showed him a scrape Surrell-Lever suffered on his arm from the fight.
Michaud said Surrell-Lever reported he pulled a knife during the fight, but didn’t try to use the knife against the older male. He said Surrell-Lever reported the male took a swing at him, and then Surrell-Lever may have stabbed at the male, though he didn’t think he actually stabbed the male.
Michaud said police were later told those at the fire department had located a stabbing victim. He said he recognized the victim as the older male Surrell-Lever had been interacting with in surveillance footage taken from a nearby building.
He said the victim reported someone tried to rob him and his clothes were covered with blood.
Michaud said the victim reported he wasn’t from the area and didn’t know who had stabbed him. He said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
Michaud said police executed a search warrant on Surrell-Lever’s home on Aug. 20. He said Surrell-Lever was not at home at the time.
Michaud said police located Surrell-Lever who handed over a knife he claimed was used in the incident. He said the knife was a fixed blade kitchen knife. Michaud said Surrell-Lever was uncertain whether that knife was the one used in the incident, and the investigator noted it would be odd to carry around such a knife in his pocket without a sheath. Michaud said he believed Surrell-Lever was lying about the knife used in the fight.
Michaud said he returned to Surrell-Lever’s home and found the clothes Surrell-Lever was wearing during the fight, the same clothes he was wearing when Surrell-Lever flagged down the investigator. He said he found a folding pocket knife in the pocket of Surrell-Lever’s pants.