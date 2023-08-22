BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of stabbing another man during a fight.

Jackson Surrell-Lever, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and giving false information to law enforcement.

