BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of shooting another man with a pellet gun during an argument in Berlin.

David Godfrey Kenney, 30, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. If convicted, Kenney faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail with 10% ($500), needed to be posted to secure his release. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

