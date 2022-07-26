BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of shooting another man with a pellet gun during an argument in Berlin.
David Godfrey Kenney, 30, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. If convicted, Kenney faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail with 10% ($500), needed to be posted to secure his release. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Mark Monteith, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Friday police received a report stating a male had been shot in the parking lot at Shaw’s supermarket. Monteith said police responded to the scene and located the victim, who had blood on his shirt. He said the victim lifted up his shirt and showed police he had a small hole on the right side of his stomach above his hip.
He said the victim reported Kenney had shot him with a pellet gun after an argument.
Monteith said he spoke to a witness who reported he, Kenney and the victim were together at a nearby campsite in the woods. The witness reported Kenney had given the victim some of Kenney’s medication and then the victim started arguing, according to court records.
He said the witness reported Kenney told the victim to leave the campsite. Monteith said he was told the victim then said he would fight the witness and Kenney.
The witness reported Kenney and the victim continued to argue and then he heard the pellet gun go off and saw the victim had been shot, according to court records. Monteith said the witness reported Kenney was holding the gun, but the witness did not see the shooting itself. He said the witness reported Kenney initially threw the gun into the woods and told the witness not to say anything about the shooting.
Monteith said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. He said he later learned the victim’s injury was minor and would not require surgery, though the pellet had penetrated deeply enough that it could have caused a serious injury had it struck a vital organ.
Monteith said he then spoke with Kenney who reported he had given the victim the antipsychotic medication Seroquel, which was supposed to calm the victim down. He told police the victim had a bad reaction to the medication and started yelling and threatened to fight Kenney and the witness, according to court records.
Monteith said Kenney told him he told the victim to leave. He said Kenney reported he grabbed his air rifle, but denied aiming it at the victim. He said Kenney reported the gun went off, though he did not intend to shoot the victim.
Monteith said police seized the rifle which was a Ruger Impact Max Elite .22-caliber pellet gun. He said police also seized a BB gun found at the site.
