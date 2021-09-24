BARRE — A Montpelier man is accused of having six grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle earlier this month and crashing into another vehicle the month prior and driving off.
Steven Paul Bradbury, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of cocaine possession and misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash and giving false information to police.
If convicted, Bradbury faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
For the drug possession and driving with a suspended license charges, Officer Diane Mathews, of the Montpelier police, said in her affidavit on Sept. 8 she was on patrol on Berlin Street when she saw a silver Chevrolet Avalanche pull into Cumberland Farms. Mathews said she knew the vehicle belonged to Bradbury. She said there was damage to the rear bumper. The officer said she asked dispatch to check on the status of Bradbury’s driver’s license and was told it was criminally suspended.
Mathews said she saw Bradbury exit the vehicle, go into the store and then get back into his vehicle a few minutes later. She said he drove off and she pulled him over on Berlin Street.
The officer tried to talk to Bradbury and told him about the suspended license, but he told her it wasn’t suspended, rolled up his window and ignored her, according to court records.
Mathews said two other officers arrived and Bradbury was asked to exit the vehicle.
Sgt. Christopher Truhan, also of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit he saw a crack pipe in Bradbury’s vehicle behind a seat. Truhan said Bradbury was told to exit the vehicle, but he refused and had to be forced out.
He said Bradbury refused to allow police to search his vehicle, so police seized it and obtained a search warrant. Inside, police found multiple containers and baggies that appeared to have crack cocaine inside them, according to court records. Truhan said the substances all field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total of six grams.
For the leaving the scene of a crash and giving false information charges, Officer Hunter Lane, also of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 8 a crash was reported on State Street. Lane said it was reported one of the vehicles involved had left the scene without stopping or exchanging insurance information.
The officer said witnesses had a description of the vehicle and its license plate number. Lane said the vehicle was Bradbury’s Avalanche.
Lane said the driver of the second vehicle reported he had parked on State Street and opened the driver’s side door when Bradbury drove into the door.
“There was a huge boom and he just kept going,” the victim told Lane, according to court records.
The officer said he went to Bradbury’s home and found the Avalanche, which had damage on the front passenger’s side corner. Lane said he was taking pictures of the vehicle when Bradbury came out and told him the vehicle had been parked all day. The officer said he told Bradbury he didn’t believe him and then Bradbury said he let someone else borrow the vehicle.
Lane said Bradbury refused to say who borrowed the Avalanche.
Lane said surveillance footage taken from State Street showed Bradbury was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he had the same shirt on when Lane spoke to him at his home.
The officer said when he went to cite Bradbury for the crime, Bradbury gave him a name of someone who he claimed was driving the Avalanche during the crash. Lane said he later checked with that person and they denied driving Bradbury’s vehicle.
Lane said on Aug. 11 Bradbury went to the state Attorney General’s Office and demanded his case be dismissed before he went to court. A receptionist told Lane that Bradbury had admitted to crashing into the vehicle during that conversation, according to court records.
