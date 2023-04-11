kurts
This 2019 file photos shows cross-country running standout Waylon Kurts after the U-32 Invitational. Kurts is a well-known central Vermont athlete who attended U-32.

 JAMES BIGGAM / File Photo

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Police say a Montpelier man attending a Minnesota college is facing charges alleging he had conspired to commit a crime at the school.

Waylon Sieber Kurts, 20, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit threats of violence, making terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit theft, according to published reports. Kurts is a sophomore at St. Olaf College, a private school in Minnesota.

