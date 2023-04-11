NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Police say a Montpelier man attending a Minnesota college is facing charges alleging he had conspired to commit a crime at the school.
Waylon Sieber Kurts, 20, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit threats of violence, making terroristic threats and conspiracy to commit theft, according to published reports. Kurts is a sophomore at St. Olaf College, a private school in Minnesota.
He is currently held on bail, either $100,000 with conditions of release including not to possess guns or $200,000 bail without conditions. His next court date is said to be April 21.
Kurts was a standout student-athlete at U-32 in recent years.
According to a news release, police were contacted by the school on April 5 after “weapon related items” were found at a residential hall on campus. Police said the school's public safety department searched Kurts' dorm room and found gun magazines, as well as “other items of concern.”
KSTP-TV, a Minnesota-based news station, reports court documents state the other items included a tactical vest, propane canisters, gun earmuffs, pistol and rifle magazines and an empty box of ammunition.
Police also located a notebook which reportedly had a hand-drawn map of the school's recreational facility, a detailed plan to steal ammunition from Walmart, and instructions on creating a “shoot house,” or a facility used by the military or law enforcement for close-quarters combat.
Police said in the release Kurts was arrested on April 6 after he was located in his vehicle in Hennepin County in Minnesota.
The news station reports that court records show police then searched Kurts' cellphone where they found conversations with another person about building guns, getting items shipped to certain areas so as not to appear suspicious and conversations about radios and radio frequencies. It's unclear from published reports if the person Kurts was talking to is being sought by police. Police stated in the news release that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the school's campus.
According to KSTP-TV, police found a second notebook in Kurts' vehicle. The news station reports in that notebook, police found a page titled, “things to be Good at.”
The page included a list stating things like, “7/10 people shot with handguns survive. Shoot a lot” and “Shoot a person in 3 areas: Upper thorasic, T-zone on face, Pelvis is a good target, Train these areas.”
The news station reports Kurts' family told investigators all of Kurts' guns are at their home in Montpelier. Police reportedly found conversations in Kurts' cellphone where he was discussing buying handguns from unlicensed sellers.
According to the Star Tribune, Kurts' attorney, Paul Rogosheske, said Kurts “has some things that look funny,” but said there is nothing that poses a threat to anyone.
Kurts is a graduate of U-32 in East Montpelier. While attending high school, he was a star athlete, excelling in track, cross-country and cross-country skiing.
In 2019, Kurts won the state cross-country championship by 39 seconds. He helped lay the foundation for a cross-country running dynasty that is the seven-time defending champ.
He was also a star for a Nordic ski team that won four titles in a row, and excelled for a track and field program that has won championships during eight of the past nine seasons.
In addition to multiple placings throughout his years as a high school athlete, Kurts was The Times Argus Runner of the Year, along with teammate Andrew Crompton, in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.